Arsenal team news: Crocked star in line for farewell appearance against Burnley

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck could be included in Unai Emery’s starting XI at Burnley, ahead of his summer departure from the club.

The 28-year-old star has been sidelined with an ankle injury since November, having picked up the issue during a Europa League draw against Sporting Lisbon.

The crocked star has watched on from behind the scenes as the Gunners have completed the 2018-19 campaign and he will leave Emirates Stadium at the end of the season after the club decided against offering him a new deal.

However, Metro Sport reports that Welbeck is in line for a farewell appearance against Burnley on Sunday, after finally making his return to full training.

The Englishman joined Arsenal from Manchester United in 2014 and has since managed to rack up over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals.

Unfortunately for Welbeck, he has never quite managed to fully establish himself as the club’s main striker and with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang leading the line now, he has been deemed surplus to requirements.

That being said, it is a testament to his determination and iron will that he has managed to get himself back to full fitness so quickly, having initially been expected to be out of action until the middle of the year.

Emery made sure Welbeck was included in Arsenal’s Europa League squad back in February and he could yet play a part in the final of the competition against Chelsea in Baku on May 29, but if not, he has the chance to say goodbye at Turf Moor.

The Gunners still have a faint chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League by winning their final domestic match and it would be a fitting way for Welbeck to end his Emirates career if he were to contribute a goal or two.

It remains to be seen where the one-time England international ends up plying his trade later in the year, but he deserves praise for his loyalty and effort at Arsenal during a testing period for the club.