Barcelona ready to pay €60M release clause to seal transfer of Philippe Coutinho replacement

Barcelona are said to be interested in signing Villarreal and Nigeria star Samuel Chukwueze as a replacement for current flop Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has been far from impressive for the Blaugrana this year, with the midfielder only managing to bag a combined total of seven goals and assists in La Liga, a total that’s just one more than defender Gerard Pique.

It’s surely won’t be long before we see Barca try and get rid of Coutinho, and it seems like the club are already eyeing up a replacement for the former Liverpool man should he end up departing the club this summer.

According to Don Balon, the club are keen on signing Villarreal ace Chukwueze as a replacement for Coutinho, with the Spanish giants ready to pay his €60M release clause in order to bring him to the club.

It make sense for Barca to try and get rid of Coutinho given the season that he’s had, and replacing him with Nigerian youngster Chukwueze could be a stroke of genius from the Blaugrana.

The 19-year-old has been very, very impressive for Villarreal this season, with his fantastic dribbling ability and lightning pace causing havoc amongst La Liga defences time and time again.

The winger has scored 10 and assisted four in all competitions this year, a decent return considering the fact that the Yellow Submarine could still be relegated this season.

Will Barca end up signing the Nigerian wonder-kid as a replacement for Coutinho this summer? Only time will tell…