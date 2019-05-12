Bournemouth star eyed for transfer by European giants after Eddie Howe falling-out

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is reportedly attracting interest from two major European clubs in Olympiacos and Fenerbahce.

According to the Daily Star, the former Chelsea shot-stopper has fallen out with manager Eddie Howe, leading to the club being keen to offload him this summer.

On his day, Begovic has shown himself to be one of the finest ‘keepers in the Premier League, having particularly shone during his time at Stoke City.

The Bosnia international could well prove to be a fine signing for a big club once again, though he perhaps didn’t do his career much good by spending two seasons on the bench at Chelsea.

Begovic played only 19 Premier League games in those two years, and has perhaps never quite reached his best level again in his time with Bournemouth.

Still, it’s little surprise that suitors may be keen on the 31-year-old if he is made available this summer.

Bournemouth have had another safe season in mid-table, though the competitive nature of the English top flight means they should perhaps be cautious about selling proven, experienced players like this.