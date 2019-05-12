Liverpool’s lineup for their all or nothing clash against Wolves has been announced, the race for the Premier League title is now within inches of the finishing line.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the side that thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League; Gini Wijnaldum’s heroics on Tuesday night have earned him a starting place over James Milner. Divock Origi has also maintained his position in the starting eleven after his wonderful performance against the Spanish giants.

Left-back Andrew Robertson is starting against Wolves today, the Scotsman was forced off with an injury against Barcelona and the ace would have been a massive miss today.

Liverpool fans have superstar Mohamed Salah back, the Egyptian missed the mammoth clash against Barcelona with a injury.

In other news, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continues his return from injury by being named on the bench, the Liverpool faithful will want to see the England international get some minutes today.

The Reds need to win today in order to have a chance of lifting the title, Jurgen Klopp’s men will also be hoping that Manchester City are stunned by Brighton.

Check out the lineup below:

? TEAM NEWS ? Our final @premierleague starting line-up of the season, as we take on @Wolves. ? #LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2019

Overcoming Wolves will be no easy task for Liverpool, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have a phenomenal record against the top six teams in the league and the Wanderers will be aiming to finish their season on a high by claiming another one of the big boys’ scalps.

Here’s some reaction to the teamsheet:

ROBBO AND SALAH SIIIIUUUUUU — Steve (@GenuineGini_) May 12, 2019

Decent line up, love you — ??? † (@kopite__1892) May 12, 2019

What a lineup inject that straight in my veins — Conor (@conorjns) May 12, 2019

Robbooooooooo ?????? — Milky X (@MilkyXFC) May 12, 2019

ROBERTSON INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS JAMESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — Donk – FUT Trader?? (@FUTDonk) May 12, 2019

Strong ? — Paul Smith (@Headcoach_) May 12, 2019

@LFC @JurgenOfficial COME ON LIVERPOOL LETS WIN THE TITLE TODAY — KATIE BATEMAN (@WillYoung_fan1) May 12, 2019

I believe — Dean Delaney (@DeanDelaney19) May 12, 2019

bring it home boys — Lord Insecurity IV (@americaneedshim) May 12, 2019

Will today be the day that the Reds win their first league title in over 29 years?