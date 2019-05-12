Chelsea confirmed XI vs Leicester gives clue over Maurizio Sarri plan for Europa League final vs Arsenal

Chelsea have rested a few players today for the final Premier League game of the season against Leicester City.

The Blues have a Europa League final against Arsenal to think about for later this month, and it seems pretty clear that manager Maurizio Sarri is making that a top priority.

Despite Chelsea having already guaranteed themselves a Champions League place this season, it’s clear Sarri is more bothered about winning a trophy than about making sure his side wrap up third place in the table.

Most CFC fans probably wouldn’t argue with that, though Sarri may also be taking a bit of a risk by rotating his team before a big game that they’ll have to wait a little while to play in.

It remains to be seen how fit Eden Hazard would be for the Arsenal game without a run-out against Leicester this afternoon, though it also makes sense that Sarri would want to avoid his star player getting injured in a league match that is not of huge significance.