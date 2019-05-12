Video: Thibaut Courtois saves penalty then concedes two goals from mistakes as Real Madrid lose again

Thibaut Courtois has not had the best first season at Real Madrid and played his part in another defeat for the club today.

Los Blancos took a 1-0 lead at Real Sociedad through Brahim Diaz, but the home side came back to win 3-1 with a little help from Courtois.

Normally so reliable in his time at Chelsea, the Belgian shot-stopper showed glimpses of what he can do with a solid penalty save in the first half.

However, he then slipped to allow a fairly tame looping header over him and into the back of the net, before getting a hand to a rebound shot but only diverting it into the back of the net.

Given that Courtois was meant to be Real’s big name goalkeeper signing to replace Keylor Navas, this kind of performance is far from good enough.