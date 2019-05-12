Eden Hazard says he has informed Chelsea about a decision over his future in a strong hint he is hoping to seal a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international spoke after the club’s draw with Leicester City today and said the club qualifying for the Champions League did not affect his plans, with a decision already made.

“I have made my decision, that’s it,” he is quoted by Goal.

“I’m still waiting [for the situation to develop]. Yes [I told the club] a couple of weeks ago.

“I have made my decision but it is not just about me. We have a final to play and then I will see. I wanted that [to have the situation sorted out] but that’s not happened. I’m still waiting like you are waiting and like the fans are waiting.”

Eden Hazard: “I have made my decision. I wanted it (to be cleared up earlier), but that hasn’t happened. I’m still waiting like you are waiting. I don’t think (finishing in top 4) makes any difference. I’ve made my decision, that’s it. I’ve told the club a few weeks ago.” #cfc pic.twitter.com/w5zQUfjHeu — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) May 12, 2019

Confirmed by all the newspapers now ? https://t.co/f8FRQUcXpO — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) May 12, 2019

Hazard has long been linked by Sky Sports and numerous other sources with a summer switch to Real Madrid, with the player not helping to dampen speculation by failing to sign a new contract and extend his current deal that expires at the end of next season.

One imagines his quote about having decided about his future some time ago means he has clearly decided not to sign a new contract, or else it would have just been done already without the need for secrecy.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea from Lille back in 2012 and has been a tremendous servant to the club, helping to two Premier League title wins in 2014/15 and 2016/17, along with wins in the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

He is sure to go down as one of the finest to pull on a CFC jersey, and one of the most talented and entertaining players of the entire Premier League era.

With Chelsea facing a possible transfer ban as well this summer, losing Hazard could prove a hammer-blow to their hopes for next season, though they already have a deal agree from January to bring Christian Pulisic to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Additional information from the Evening Standard states that Chelsea and Madrid have held talks for some time over a potential £100m deal for Hazard, though the Spanish giants are not keen on paying so much as the west Londoners prove tough negotiators.