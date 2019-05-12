Menu

Eden Hazard statement on Chelsea future due at 10.30pm – and these fans think they know what he’s going to say

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has spoken about his future at the club in quotes that are embargoed until 10.30pm tonight.

The Belgium international has long been linked by Sky Sports and numerous others with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, with the player not helping to dampen speculation by not signing a new contract to extend the deal that expires at the end of next season.

MORE: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri drops major hint over Eden Hazard transfer to Real Madrid

This will all seem eerily familiar for Chelsea fans, who lost goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in similar circumstances last summer.

The latest on Hazard will be revealed in just over an hour’s time, with Evening Standard journalist Simon Johnson tweeting that the 28-year-old’s embargoed quotes can be released then.

While we cannot be certain for sure what Hazard will say, it seems like it might be big news if the reporter above felt it was worth mentioning the player’s words and the time they’ll be available for fans to hear.

Still, some CFC supporters are not convinced it’s going to be anything groundbreaking.

In fact, most are expecting yet further delays to a decision on his future, with Chelsea still having the Europa League final with Arsenal to play…

More Stories Eden Hazard