Video: Eric Dier scores early goal for Tottenham that surely ends Arsenal’s faintest top four hopes

Eric Dier has scored an early opening goal for Tottenham against Everton that means there’s probably not going to be much last-minute drama in the top four race.

Spurs have their place in the Champions League spots all but secured, though a defeat for them and a win for Arsenal with an eight-goal swing would see Unai Emery’s side leapfrog their rivals.

However, Dier has settled the nerves with this well-taken early goal after Everton failed to deal with Erik Lamela’s corner.

Tottenham will surely want to end their Premier League campaign on a high anyway to put themselves in good shape for their Champions League final clash with Liverpool next month.