Guardiola issues Manchester City staff with unique ban as title battle with Liverpool reaches its conclusion

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has banned his staff from checking Liverpool’s result against Wolves on Sunday as they take in a trip to Brighton.

The Premier League title race will reach its conclusion this afternoon and City are in pole position to retain their crown, holding a one-point lead over the Reds on 95 points.

Liverpool have battled hard to match Guardiola’s men over the last 11 months but even victory over Wolves is not enough to guarantee a first league triumph in 29 years.

All City have to do, is win a 14th successive domestic game at the American Express Community Stadium, but it could be a tense day for the club’s supporters who will no doubt have one eye on events at Anfield.

According to the Daily Mirror, Guardiola will not be letting his staff get distracted though, after issuing a unique ban stopping them from checking Liverpool’s scoreline while on the south coast.

? THIS IS IT! ?? Brighton v City

Premier League

Amex Stadium

15:00 UK#BHAMCI ?? #mancity pic.twitter.com/h2A7B15QdW — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 12, 2019

The Citizens could complete the second leg of a domestic treble with a win against the Seagulls, having already lifted the Carabao Cup earlier in the year, while also securing a place in the FA Cup final against Watford.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be in high spirits after an incredible comeback victory in the Champions League against Barcelona in midweek, which earned them a place in June’s final against Tottenham.

However, City are hot favourites to achieve back to back titles and Guardiola is confident heading into the final day – a situation he didn’t expect to be in after feeling nerves before a clash against Liverpool back in January.

The Spaniard’s side won 2-1 that night to prevent the Reds opening up a 10 point lead in the table and they haven’t looked back since.

As per The Sun – speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Guardiola revealed he is relishing a dramatic final fixture this weekend, as he stated: “I am so happy – no nerves at all. I was nervous before Liverpool, seven points behind, and we could have been 10 points behind.

“It was, ‘Ah, it will be so difficult’. But not now, no way. I sleep like a little boy. It is a dream, a privilege, I love it.”