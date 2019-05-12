Video: Ilkay Gundogan surely wraps up title for Man City with beautiful free-kick

Ilkay Gundogan has scored a beauty of a free-kick to surely end the title race between Manchester City and Liverpool today.

The Germany international has made it 4-1 to City against Brighton, with Pep Guardiola’s side now looking like cruising towards the finishing line on what could have been a very nervy day.

Brighton went ahead early on but their lead was short-lived, with City running away with the game in this second half.

Gundogan’s goal now surely means City are going to retain their title and finish just a point ahead of Liverpool who, credit to them, have been superb and so, so unlucky to only finish as runners-up in one of the most incredible title races ever.