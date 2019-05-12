Video: After title heartache, Liverpool get glimpse of bright future as Reds wonderkid scores stunning solo goal

The future looks very bright, Liverpool fans, with Ki-Jana Hoever a young talent well worth keeping an eye on at Anfield.

The Reds may have missed out on Premier League glory this season after today’s results, but they run a great side extremely close and still look like they can get better.

In Trent Alexander-Arnold, they have one of the best young players in Europe, and it looks like Hoever may be the next big thing to come through at the club.

Watch the goal video below as the Dutchman nets a stunning solo effort for the Netherlands Under-17s.

This comes after the 17-year-old made his LFC senior debut earlier this season and also caught the eye, while other top youth players like Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson also look big prospects who could soon make an impact for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.