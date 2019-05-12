It seems as though Liverpool just aren’t destined to win the Premier League, Liverpool were top on Christmas Day but have been beaten to the podium by Manchester City.

Liverpool finished the season with a whopping 97 points, Jurgen Klopp’s side have set a new record for the highest ever points tally for a second-placed team.

Unfortunately for the Reds for the third time in the last decade they’ve not managed to win the league, despite being on top at Christmas Day.

In the 2008/09 season the Reds fell short against heated rivals Manchester United and in 2013/14 the Merseyside outfit were second to Manchester City.

Liverpool had a seven point lead over City at one stage of the season but a less than impressive run of form at the turn of the year saw City get themselves back into pole position to win the title.

Check out the unfortunate stat below:

The last three times a PL team has been top on Christmas Day and not won the league: Liverpool 08-09

Liverpool 13-14

Liverpool 18-19 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) May 12, 2019

Duncan Alexander also revealed this about Liverpool’s season, this season’s Liverpool side are the best second-placed Premier League team ever:

First team to lose twice and not win the league: Liverpool 08-09 First team to lose once and not win the league: Liverpool 18-19 Consolation: At least it isn’t Perugia in 1978-79 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) May 12, 2019

Liverpool can put their wait for silverware to bed on June 1st, Jurgen Klopp’s men face Tottenham in an all-English Champions League final and the Reds will be considerable favourites to lift the trophy.