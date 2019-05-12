(Photos) Liverpool fan in a Brighton shirt spotted at Anfield

For a few minutes it was going so well for Liverpool, with one fan very much justified in bringing his Brighton shirt to Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds went 1-0 up against Wolves, while Brighton took a 1-0 lead against Manchester City, albeit briefly, to give Jurgen Klopp’s side genuine hope of an unlikely Premier League title triumph today.

However, this lad might now feel a bit silly as Brighton’s lead did not last long at all, with City now 2-1 up and back on top of the table at the time of writing.

Oh well, Liverpool fans, there’s still the Champions League final next month – a pretty decent consolation as consolations come!