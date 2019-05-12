Liverpool star’s brilliance sets stunning new Premier League record

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold may not be finishing today with a Premier League winners’ medal, but he’s achieved something very impressive indeed.

The England international has set up both Sadio Mane goals against Wolves today, reaching 12 assists for the season in the Premier League.

Remarkably, that sets a new record at this level, with no other defender ever managing that many in a top flight season.

Alexander-Arnold’s 12th assist of 2018/19 sees him move above Everton’s Leighton Baines and another former Toffees star Andy Hinchcliffe – both on 11.

Current Reds left-back Andrew Robertson is also on eleven for the season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side surely boasting the best full-backs in the world right now.

? Trent Alexander-Arnold has set a new PL record for the most assists in a single PL season by a defender – 1??2?? pic.twitter.com/2MpniMT514 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 12, 2019

Unfortunately, LFC’s long wait for the Premier League title goes on as Manchester City cruise to a 4-1 win at Brighton, meaning the result against Wolves is essentially meaningless.

Still, with a Champions League final against Tottenham coming up, Klopp will be pleased to see his players still performing at a high level as they reach 97 points for the campaign – the third best tally ever, and enough to win the title in every Premier League season except for this year and last year.