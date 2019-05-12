(Photo) Liverpool star Mohamed Salah celebrates Golden Boot win with hilarious tweet

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah celebrated his Golden Boot win today with a hilarious Twitter photo and caption.

Here’s how the Egypt international enjoyed winning the top scorer prize for the second season in a row (albeit joint with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this time)…

“Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one” pic.twitter.com/9q8L7fSOgB — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 12, 2019

This tweet has already got over 9k retweets at the time of writing, with Salah showing a real human side after what was no doubt an emotional day for all involved with Liverpool.

Salah and co. were agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title this season, but ultimately missed out by one point to Manchester City on the final day.