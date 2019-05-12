Menu

Video: Loic Remy and Jonathan Ikone combine goal of the season contender in improvised free-kick routine

You could be forgiven for forgetting former Chelsea striker Loic Remy existed, but he scored one of the goals of the season in Europe today.

Watch this incredible clip below as Jonathan Ikone sets Remy up with a panenka assist from a free-kick, from which Remy expertly volleys home.

Even more amazingly, Lille manager Christophe Galtier claimed this was not rehearsed on the training ground beforehand, but pure improvisation and instinct.

That’s genuinely hard to believe when watching it, as we can’t remember anything quite like this being attempted before.

Bravo, lads, what a goal!

