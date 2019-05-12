Video: Loic Remy and Jonathan Ikone combine goal of the season contender in improvised free-kick routine

You could be forgiven for forgetting former Chelsea striker Loic Remy existed, but he scored one of the goals of the season in Europe today.

Watch this incredible clip below as Jonathan Ikone sets Remy up with a panenka assist from a free-kick, from which Remy expertly volleys home.

How about this for the cheekiest assist of the season? Lille's Nanitamo Ikone panenkas the wall for Loic Remy to smash home on the volley ? Wait for the reverse slow-mo ? pic.twitter.com/CFbb6llj4U — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 12, 2019

Even more amazingly, Lille manager Christophe Galtier claimed this was not rehearsed on the training ground beforehand, but pure improvisation and instinct.

Manager Christophe Galtier explained to BeIN that this jewel of a combination between Jonathan Ikoné & Loïc Rémy was purely instinctive & had never been worked on before in training ? pic.twitter.com/opdWYuquKI — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 12, 2019

That’s genuinely hard to believe when watching it, as we can’t remember anything quite like this being attempted before.

Bravo, lads, what a goal!