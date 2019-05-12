Pep Guardiola sends message to Jurgen Klopp after Man City narrowly beat Liverpool to the title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a message of thanks to Jurgen Klopp, saying his Liverpool side helped his own team be better this season.

City were crowned Premier League champions for the second season in a row today, following a 4-1 win over Brighton on the final day of the campaign.

Unlike last season’s stroll to the title, City really had to work for the trophy this time, finishing only a point ahead of an excellent Liverpool side – who must be one of the unluckiest teams ever after the incredible season they had.

Although Liverpool won 2-0 against Wolves in their game at Anfield today, the destination of the title was out of their hands as City went in to the final round of fixtures a point ahead, so simply needed one more win to retain their title.

Still, while they were fairly comfortable winners over Brighton today, City had to scrap out some recent victories, with Guardiola arguably challenged like never before in his career.

The Spanish tactician won a number of comfortable titles in spells in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but Liverpool pushed his team all the way this season and he sent a classy message to the Reds in acknowledgement of their challenge.

Pep Guardiola: "I have to say thank you to #LFC because they helped us be better." #MCFC #BHAMCI — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) May 12, 2019

City are now chasing a domestic treble as they take on Watford in the FA Cup final, while Liverpool have a Champions League final against Tottenham to look forward to next month.