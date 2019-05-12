Man United confirmed starting XI vs Cardiff: ace makes Red Devils history as Solskjaer names near full-strength side

Man United have named a near full-strength side to take on Cardiff City at Old Trafford this afternoon, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look to go out on a high this season.

United don’t really have much to play for given the fact that they can no longer qualify for the Champions League this season, thus it’s understandable to see why Solskjaer has named the team that he has.

Youngster Mason Greenwood has been handed a start by the Norwegian for today’s clash against Cardiff, meaning that he’s now become the youngest ever player to start a Premier League game for the club.

? Mason Greenwood becomes the youngest player to start a PL game for Man Utd 17 yrs, 223 days – Mason Greenwood

17 yrs, 253 days – Federico Macheda

18 yrs, 21 days – Phil Neville

18 yrs, 99 days – Timothy Fosu-Mensah

18 yrs, 127 days – Marcus Rashford pic.twitter.com/SXej6Lkypw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 12, 2019

The likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have also been handed starts by Solskjaer for today’s clash, as the Red Devils look to give their fans something to cheer about heading into the summer break.

James Garner and Angel Gomes have been named on the bench by Solskjaer, and we can surely expect to see one of them get a few minutes of game time at least during the match today.

The full line-up can be seen below. Any surprises you see in there? Let us know down below.