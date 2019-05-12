(Photo) Manchester United fan with Sergio Aguero shirt spotted at Old Trafford

Journalist Si Lloyd has posted a photo from today’s game at Manchester United that will send chills down your spine.

Just look at the state of this guy below – a Man Utd fan at Old Trafford with ‘Aguero’ on the back of his Red Devils shirt.

Just delete this club pic.twitter.com/TjLKxbsfro — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) May 12, 2019

We’re not quite sure what’s going on here – is this guy confused about which Manchester team he supports? Or is this a deliberate choice given it’s up to Manchester City to stop United’s arch-rivals Liverpool winning the Premier League title today.

Either way, we’re not sure there’s any justifying this…