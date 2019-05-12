Manchester United reach new low under Solskjaer with worst-ever season in this area

Manchester United have finished 32 points behind this season’s champions – the furthest they’ve ever been behind the league title winners since the award of three points for a win.

The Red Devils ended up in 6th position in the end, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s horribly out-of-form side slumping to a surprise 2-0 home defeat to already-relegated Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

32 – Manchester United have finished 32 points behind the champions this season – more than they finished behind the top-flight winners when they were relegated in 1973-74 (30 points). Chasm. pic.twitter.com/bTozZLw6X3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2019

This is truly shocking from a club of United’s size, who will feel they should be up there with Manchester City and Liverpool challenging for the biggest honours.

However, MUFC did far worse than last season, when they were already a pretty distant second to City, finishing 19 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

That gap has clearly increased massively in the space of just a year, with major work needed at Old Trafford this summer to support Solskjaer in what looks a very difficult job.

The Norwegian tactician started superbly at United when he came in as interim manager, but the team’s record has got far worse since he got the job permanently.

United end the 2018/19 campaign with two wins from their final twelve games in all competitions.