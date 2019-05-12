Manchester United rival Arsenal for €60m star and could be gifted transfer due to major advantage

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco ahead of the summer.

The Spain international has not had the best of times at the Bernabeu this term, despite long being regarded as one of the finest creative players in Europe.

Isco could undoubtedly strengthen most top sides if he got back to his best, and Don Balon claim Man Utd are keen on his services, with Real Madrid open to a swap deal involving the unsettled Paul Pogba.

This is bad news for Arsenal, who were also recently linked with Isco by Don Balon, who reported the Gunners had even made a bid of €60million for the 27-year-old.

AFC could really do with upgrades on the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan after inconsistent seasons at the Emirates Stadium, but this also looks a great opportunity for United.

It remains to be seen if a swap involving Pogba can go through, but if the Red Devils can strike a deal, it could give them a player more suited to the Frenchman to playing that creative role in their squad.

Pogba has not always looked the best fit for MUFC, so this exchange could be a win-win for everyone involved.