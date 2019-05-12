Video: Paul Ince has fellow pundits in hysterics after comparing Manchester United player to a fizzy drink

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince cracked his fellow pundits up with his description of Anthony Martial on BT Sport.

Watch below as the pundit said he sees Martial as being a bit like a ‘fizzy drink’ because you never know what you’re going to get from him.

"I call him a fizzy drink, you don't know what you'll get from him." Martial = ? Paul Ince with an interesting comparison.#BTScoreFinalDay pic.twitter.com/O9Usbjdbx4 — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) May 12, 2019

While this is a bit odd, presenter Mark Pougatch helps Ince out by explaining that when you open up a fizzy drink you don’t know if it’s going to be bubbly or flat.

We’re not entirely convinced this analogy works, but we’ll let it go.