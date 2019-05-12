Menu

Just one Manchester United player escapes criticism from furious fans as ‘sickening’ first-half display vs Cardiff slammed

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood is the only player in today’s team escaping criticism from many of the club’s furious fans on Twitter right now.

The Red Devils are 1-0 down at home to an already-relegated Cardiff City side, and the worrying thing is it’s no fluke.

United have been dire in recent times, winning just twice in their last eleven games in all competitions, with some fans surely starting to question if the club jumped the gun by hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on a permanent basis after that fast start as caretaker boss.

MUFC look like heading towards another dire result this afternoon, with only Greenwood getting praise as the 17-year-old makes his full Premier League debut.

An exciting talent whose shone at youth level, Greenwood seems to be making the most of this opportunity – which is more than can be said of the rest of the side Solskjaer’s put out.

Here’s some of the Man Utd reaction to the first half…

