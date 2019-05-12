Deal agreed: Man United star on BRINK of completing Barcelona transfer after final day of Premier League season

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata’s transfer to Barcelona looks all but a done deal, according to latest reports from Spain.

The 31-year-old has been a fine servant for the Red Devils since joining the club from Chelsea in 2014, but it looks like he’ll now be leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

This news will likely divide fans as Mata has long been something of a fan-favourite, though there can be no question he has looked like declining a little this season.

Barcelona clearly still feel he can do a job, according to Don Balon, so perhaps that’s a sign Man Utd should be keeping him, but it looks like it’s now too late.

The Spanish outlet claims Mata’s move to the Nou Camp has been closed, with just a few details still to be sorted before an official announcement.

The former Spain international’s departure looks set to take place just after the end of United’s season, which culminated in a dire 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City.

MUFC will now surely need to replace Mata this summer, with a long list of big names linked with the club in recent times.