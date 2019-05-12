Video: Paul Pogba’s response as Manchester United fan tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sell him

It was a miserable end to the season for Manchester United as Paul Pogba got involved in a little altercation with one of the club’s fans at Old Trafford.

Watch this tense exchange below as one fan shouts quite audibly to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer nearby, telling him to get Pogba out of the club.

The France international stands and watches the angry supporter, and does not look too impressed, though he does well to keep a cool head.

Pogba eventually walks away trying to make peaceful gestures towards the United fan, though it’s hard to tell if they’re sincere or come across as a little sarcastic.

It’s going to be a long summer with this guy sure to dominate the transfer gossip headlines once again…