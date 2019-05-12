Manchester City eyeing up €70M double transfer swoop, signings would bolster key area of squad ahead of next season

Manchester City are eyeing up a double swoop for Ajax ace Donny Van De Beek and West Ham ace Jack Wilshere, as the club look to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season.

City could do with reinforcing their options in centre of the park given the fact that Fernandinho is approaching the twilight years of his carer, as well as both Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne being fairly injury prone.

And it seems like City have cottoned on to this, as Don Balon are stating that the club are keen on signing both Van De Beek and Wilshere this summer.

The report also states that Man City would pay €50M to sign Van De Beek, whilst they would only fork out €20M to sign Wilshere, fees that add up to a total of €70M.

Van De Beek has been very impressive for Ajax this season, with the Dutch international proving to be a key part in his side’s run to the Champions League semi finals.

The Dutchman seems very comfortable in possession and more than willing to play with the ball, something that’d see him fit in well at Man City under Guardiola should he sign.

Wilshere’s career so far has been plagued with injury, something we’re not exactly sure they’d need given the problems Gundogan and De Bruyne have already had with injuries.

Will City be successful in their pursuits of both Van De Beek and Wilshere this summer? We’ll just have to wait and see…