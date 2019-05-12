Manchester United told to fork out at least £51M to seal summer transfer of Serie A superstar

Man United are going to have to fork out at least £51M (€60M) if they want to sign Juventus and Portugal defender Joao Cancelo this summer.

United are in dire need of defensive reinforcements this summer given how their backline have faired this term.

The Red Devils have the worst defensive record out of any club in the top six, a factor that has played a big part in the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

It seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co are well aware of how much they need to bolster their defensive options this summer.

According to Calcio Mercato, United are leading the race to sign Cancelo this summer, with Gazette Dello Sport noting that, via Calcio Mercato, Juve have told United that they’re going to need to pay at least £51M (€60M) if they want to sign the player.

Given the fact that Antonio Valencia is set to leave the club at the end of the season according to the Independent, it seems wise for the Red Devils to be in the market for a new right back.

Cancelo has also proven during his stints with Juventus and Valencia that he has what it takes to compete against some of Europe’s best sides, something that means he should be able to cope with the pressure of playing in the Premier League.

Will United end up stumping up the £51M they need to bring Cancelo to Old Trafford this summer? It looks like only time will tell…