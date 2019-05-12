Video: Manchester United embarrassed again by Cardiff as shambolic defending hands relegated side a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford

Cardiff City have gone 2-0 up away to Manchester United this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season – and their last top flight game for a long time as they’re already relegated.

Watch below as Neil Warnock’s side somehow carve United open with a team goal that would be pretty decent if not for the non-existent defending from the Red Devils.

Relegated Cardiff double their lead at Old Trafford. Shambolic end to the season for Man Utd. #MUFC #CARMUNpic.twitter.com/OLcxSJ1jRN — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) May 12, 2019

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing finishes off this nice team move, but there’s no one near him as he taps home unmarked at the back post.

United are now surely set to end their season with defeat – meaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have won just two of his last twelve games in charge.