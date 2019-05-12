(Photo) What Mesut Ozil is up to while Arsenal face Burnley in pursuit of unlikely Champions League place

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is having perhaps the most Mesut Ozil afternoon you could imagine on the final day of the Premier League season.

While the Gunners take on Burnley chasing a big win and hoping for a heavy Tottenham defeat to lift them into fourth spot, Ozil is out of the squad and playing Fortnite.

Ozil is most likely being rested for Arsenal’s Europa League final against Chelsea later this month – a game far more likely to deliver them Champions League football next season.

Unai Emery and co. need an eight-goal swing in their favour today if Spurs lose to Everton and they can beat Burnley away – not impossible, but pretty unlikely.

So can you blame Ozil for not watching at home on the edge of his seat? Well, he could at least pretend to be a bit more interested…