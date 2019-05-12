Ambitious Championship club eye transfer raid on Newcastle United

Stoke City are reportedly pursuing a potential transfer swoop for Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie to help them challenge for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

According to Football Insider, the 29-year-old is firmly on Stoke’s radar for the summer, despite being something of a fan-favourite at St James’ Park.

Ritchie has spent three of the last four seasons playing in the top flight with both Newcastle and previous club Bournemouth, but he’s perhaps looked slightly out of his depth at this level on occasion.

The Scotland international has spent time playing in English football’s second tier, so seems an ideal, experienced signing to perhaps help an ambitious club like Stoke with a promotion push.

The Potters spent a long time in the Premier League before their relegation last season, so will likely not be satisfied with having failed to even challenge for a Championship playoff place this term.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle would let Ritchie go, but one imagines he might be one of the more realistic targets based in the Premier League right now.