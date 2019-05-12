Video: Noel Gallagher joins in Manchester City dressing room celebrations

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher joined the Manchester City players in the changing rooms after their 4-1 win over Brighton this afternoon sealed a second Premier League title in a row.

Pep Guardiola’s side were hugely impressive to hold off the challenge of Liverpool and retain their crown by just one point this season.

?? The noise coming from Man City's dressing room… ? Insta: 10aguerosergiokun#MCFC pic.twitter.com/zBtvTgyaWn — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 12, 2019

No wonder the City players celebrated like mad after this game, with this title likely to feel that bit sweeter than the easy ride they had last season.

Gallagher has long been a vocal City supporter and must be relishing the club’s success in the Sheikh Mansour era after decades of struggle at the wrong end of the Premier League table and even in the lower divisions.