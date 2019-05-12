Final day roundup: Man City pip record-breaking Liverpool to title, Man United’s wheels fall off, Tottenham set new record

It was an eventful final day of the Premier League season as Manchester City narrowly pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title.

There were few other scores to settle due to the relegation places already being decided, while there was never really a realistic chance of Arsenal getting that eight-goal swing needed to leapfrog Tottenham into the top four.

Still, here’s our round-up of the entertainment as the greatest competition on Earth ends for another season…

Man City survive early Brighton scare

For a few minutes, it was going perfectly for Liverpool as Brighton took a shock 1-0 lead against Manchester City.

Glenn Murray opened the scoring not long after Sadio Mane had given the Reds the lead at home to Wolves. If this all seemed too good to be true, then that turned out to be pretty accurate.

City were level just 80 seconds later as Sergio Aguero produced a typical ice-cool finish to grab another big final-day goal in his remarkable career at the Etihad Stadium.

WWWWWWWWWWWWWWinners! 14 wins in a row to wrap up and incredible season! ? #mancity pic.twitter.com/ONrqLSGrOe — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 12, 2019

From there, it was plain sailing for Pep Guardiola’s side, with goals from Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan finishing a poor Brighton side off 4-1.

Liverpool did all they could, winning 2-0 at home to Wolves, but incredibly, all their efforts this season just weren’t enough.

Liverpool break a string of unwanted records

Liverpool fans – there is no shame in being runners-up in this fashion, but if you don’t want to be reminded of just how many records your side has broken this season, just skip this section…

1) With a final tally of 97 points, Jurgen Klopp’s side finish with the highest score of any runners-up ever in English football.

2) 97 points is also the third highest tally of any team ever, meaning LFC would have won the title in every Premier League season except this one and last year.

3) With 30 wins and just one defeat all season, no side has ever failed to win the title with such stats.

4) Liverpool remain the only team to be top of the league at Christmas and NOT win the title – and it’s the third time they’ve done that.

The only three times a team has been top at Christmas and NOT won the Premier League title: ? Liverpool 08-09

? Liverpool 13-14

? Liverpool 18-19 pic.twitter.com/z4RfF2lltA — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 12, 2019

Manchester United’s wheels fall off

Manchester United’s record since that incredible 3-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain now stands at:

Played 12

Won 2

Drawn 2

Lost 8

If Ole’s at the wheel, he looks something like this right about now…

Man Utd’s recent form: ? 0-2 vs. Arsenal

? 1-2 vs. Wolves

? 2-0 vs. Watford

? 1-2 vs. Wolves

? 0-1 vs. Barca

? 2-1 vs. West Ham

? 0-3 vs. Barca

? 0-4 vs. Everton

? 0-2 vs. Man City

? 1-1 vs. Chelsea

? 1-1 vs. Huddersfield

? 0-2 vs. Cardiff Ole's at the wheel. pic.twitter.com/40pawY3bL7 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 12, 2019

Man City and Tottenham set new record

This is probably more impressive by City, but Tottenham have also technically broken a bit of a weird Premier League record today.

Both sides finish the 2018/19 campaign having drawn only twice – beating the previous record of three draws in a season held by Chelsea, who did it twice.

The Blues finished 4th in 1997/98 with a similar not too dissimilar to Spurs this term, as they won 20, drew 3 and lost 15. Meanwhile, when they won the title in 2016/17 they were a bit more like City this season, winning 30, drawing 3 and losing 5.

Spurs could have held out for just one draw if they’d managed a win or a defeat against Everton today, but were held to a 2-2 at home. Their only other draw was a recent 1-1 with Arsenal.

City, meanwhile, drew only away to Wolves and away to Liverpool early on in the season, with those stalemates coming in their opening eight games.

Trio share Golden Boot

For the first time since 2010/11, the Golden Boot will be shared rather than given to an outright winner.

On the final day, Mohamed Salah failed to add to his 22 goals for the campaign, but still managed to retain the prize he won last season, even if his team-mate Sadio Mane caught up with him, along with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mane hit a brace against Wolves to ensure he was one of the three winners, while Aubameyang also hit a double as Arsenal beat Burnley.

Is right, Reds. ?@MoSalah and Sadio Mane win the 2018/19 @premierleague Golden Boot, after netting 22 goals each. ? pic.twitter.com/pFWK84aVNh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2019

Results in full

Brighton 1-4 Manchester City

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth

Fulham 0-4 Newcastle

Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Tottenham 2-2 Everton

Watford 1-4 West Ham