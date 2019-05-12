PSG have made a transfer approach for €70m Manchester United superstar

Paris Saint Germain have reportedly submitted a first offer for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with the summer transfer window looming.

The Spanish goalkeeper is contracted to remain at Old Trafford until 2020, but the club have been trying to tie him down to a new long-term deal in recent months.

However, the 28-year-old superstar has stalled negotiations, which has led to plenty of speculation over his future at the club, especially after such a disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

According to Canal + reporter Geoffroy Garétier, PSG have already made a transfer approach for De Gea, after identifying the need for a new number one to come in and serve ahead of Alphonse Areola and Gianluigi Buffon.

“Paris Saint-Germain are seeking a world-class goalkeeper now more than ever,” Garétier said. “The club have made an offer for David de Gea.”

Parisian head coach Thomas Tuchel has already stressed the need for a new goalkeeper, having rotated between Areola and Buffon for much of the season.

“We can’t go on like this, we’re the first club in the history of football to do it, it’s not possible.” the German said recently – as per Sport Bible.

United want to keep hold of De Gea, who has been arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe over the last five or six years, but his recent form suggests he may be distracted by ongoing speculation regarding his future.

The Spain international has hit the headlines in 2019 for a string of high profile errors which have cost United in big matches, most notably during heavy defeats against Barcelona in the Champions League and Everton in the Premier League.

De Gea could thrive in Ligue 1 if he decides to move on and according to Transfermarkt, his current market value is set at around €70 million, meaning the Red Devils might be tempted to cash in before he becomes a free agent next year.