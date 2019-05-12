Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has broke the internet by posting a hilarious tweet to his Twitter account after City were crowned Premier League champions.

Following City’s 4-1 triumph over Brighton this afternoon, Sterling used one of the world’s current most popular memes in order to post a picture of the side lifting the trophy.

Sterling posted his own mock-up of the popular ‘Ah shit, here we go again.’ meme, the meme originates from video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

City can be extremely proud of their achievements this season, they’ve managed to outperform a phenomenal Liverpool side and have also become the first team since rivals Manchester United in 2007/08 and 2008/09 to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

Will City continue to dominate the league in the future?

Check out Sterling’s hilarious tweet below:

Who thinks that we’ll see another tweet like this from Sterling next season? With one of Liverpool’s best ever side’s in recent years falling short to this City team, it’s hard to look past Pep Guardiola’s men as favourites to win the league.