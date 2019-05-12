Tension mounting in Solskjaer’s Man United squad over bonus payments for two divisive stars

Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy over the bonus payments Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez receive for goals and assists.

The Red Devils have endured a nightmare 2018-19 campaign, slipping to sixth in the Premier League and out of contention for all four major trophies.

A number of the squad’s senior stars have underperformed, including Pogba and Sanchez, both of whom have still yet to achieve their full potential at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, Sanchez earns £75,000 per goal and £20,000 per assist, on top of his huge £505,000 a week wage packet, while Pogba picks up £50,000 every time he nets and £20,000 for every strike he sets up.

The rest of the United squad have not been given the same incentives and are on nowhere near the same amount of money, despite the fact neither man has covered himself in glory over the last 11 months.

The Sun reports that tension is mounting in Solskjaer’s dressing room as a result of the perceived unfair bonuses for the pair, with a number of team-mates jealous over the preferential treatment they receive.

The amount Sanchez earns on a monthly basis is baffling given his lack of impact on the pitch, with just one Premier League goal to his name in 23 Premier League appearances this term.

Pogba, meanwhile, has contributed 13 goals and nine assists in 34 games, but he has also been indicted as one of the most divisive players in the squad behind the scenes.

United have been poor since Solskjaer was appointed as the permanent boss in March, after an initial surge when he was drafted in to replace Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis in December.

The Sun states an unfair incentive scheme has likely contributed to the team’s dip in form, with morale among the squad at an all-time low after a run of two wins in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

The Red Devils will finish the season at home to Cardiff City on Sunday and a summer of wholesale changes is expected as Solskjaer oversees a rebuilding job at Old Trafford which could see a number of current players sold.