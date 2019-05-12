Transfer blow for Guardiola as Man City’s top transfer target nears new €3m-per-year deal with Serie A giants

Manchester City’s chances of signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar are fading as he nears a fresh contract at San Siro.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Slovakian has agreed to terms on a renewal with the Nerazzurri worth €3 million-per-year, with an official announcement due in the coming weeks.

Inter promised the 24-year-old a lucrative new wage packet last year, with a long list of potential suitors lining up to try and lure him away from Milan.

Calcio Mercato reports that Skriniar had been a top target for Man City, but Pep Guardiola has been dealt a major transfer blow by this latest news, with Inter set to retain his services for at least one more year.

The Premier League champions will be hoping to strengthen significantly this summer, with the need for a new defender and midfielder having already been identified by club officials.

Skriniar would have been the ideal addition to Guardiola’s ranks, but he will now have to set his sights on alternative targets ahead of the summer window.

The Slovakia international has established himself as one of the top performers in Serie A and he impressed during the Champions League group stages this season, despite playing in a side which is still a long way from the finished article.

Inter still have a fight on their hands to finish in the top four over the next fortnight, but Skriniar obviously feels Luciano Spalletti’s side have the potential to improve significantly next term and he is ready for the challenge.

The imposing centre-back has all the attributes to do well in the Premier League and given his age, there is plenty of room for him still to develop his all-around game.

However, for now at least, it appears he will be remaining in Italy and City’s loss is very much Inter’s gain ahead of a potentially busy summer of business in the transfer market for both clubs.