Video: Aguero breaks Liverpool hearts by scoring for City moments after shock Murray opener

Sergio Aguero has broken the hearts of Liverpool fans, Aguero ensured that Liverpool couldn’t celebrate for long after scoring a quick equaliser vs Brighton.

Sergio Aguero proved his clutch ability by netting a crucial equaliser for Manchester City just moments after Glenn Murray handed Brighton a shock lead.

Centre-back Aymeric Laporte played a lovely pass into the box and there was no surprise when the magician that is David Silva produced a lovely flick to pass the ball to Aguero.

Aguero showed off his killer instinct in front of goal by firing the ball through Matt Ryan’s legs.

Check out Aguero’s goal below:

Just 83 seconds separated the two goals:

Now Manchester City are back on even terms, Pep Guardiola will be pushing for his side to get themselves into the lead.

