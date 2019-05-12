Video: Arsenal youngster Nketiah scores lovely goal vs Burnley

Highly-rated Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah scored the first Premier League goal of his career for the Gunners against Burnley today.

In the 94th minute of the tie Alex Iwobi played the ball into Nketiah’s path and the youngster showed his super talent by skipping past Burnley’s Matt Lowton.

The England youth international then showed off his impressive finishing ability by holding off Lowton’s last-ditch challenge and somehow managing to squeeze the ball through Tom Heaton’s legs from an extremely tight angle.

Nketiah can be proud of a quality finish.

Check out Nketiah’s goal below:

Eddie Nketiah gets his first Premier League goal to make it 3-1. One of the future ? #AFC #BURARS pic.twitter.com/b9K8a5LoSk — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) May 12, 2019

Arsenal fans will be expecting to see more of Nketiah this season after his goal today, the youngster has been tipped to become a top player in the future and this afternoon could be the start of Nketiah earning more first-team opportunities for the Gunners.