Video: Aubameyang capitalises on Burnley mistake to hand Arsenal 1-0 lead at Turf Moor

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on hand to score yet again this season as he handed Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Gunners had gone into half time without scoring, however they soon found the back of the net early in the second half, as Aubameyang latched onto a loose pass from Burnley before slotting home with ease.

It was a brilliant finish from Aubameyang, who will be hoping to bag a few more today in order to get his hand on the Premier League Golden Boot.

With the Gunners superstar score any more today? We’re pretty sure Aubameyang himself will hope to do so!