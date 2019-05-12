Video: Aymeric Laporte bags thumping header vs Brighton to put Manchester City top of the league on final day

Aymeric Laporte scored a thumping header against Brighton this afternoon to hand Man City the lead, and put the club back atop of the Premier League table for the time being.

City were drawing 1-1 with Brighton going into the 37th minute, with the club sitting second in the league due to Liverpool winning 1-0 against Wolves.

However, Liverpool being at the top didn’t last for long, as Laporte scored a thumping header eight minutes before half time to put his side back on top of the league table.

Brilliant header from the Frenchman. Will City hold on to this lead? We’ll just have to wait and see…