Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has scored a quick-fire double for loan club Crystal Palace this afternoon, the Belgian could be a big player for the Blues next season.

In the 24th minute of the match Batshuayi fired Roy Hodgson’s side into the lead by scoring with a lovely acrobatic effort, the Belgian showed just how strong he is by holding off Bournemouth’s Steve Cook.

Just eight minutes after netting the opener, Batshuayi doubled Palace’s lead, the 25-year-old slid the ball into the back of the net after a lovely shot by hot prospect Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Batshuayi has finished the season on a high and will be hoping to win himself regular first-team opportunities for Chelsea next season.

Check out Batshuayi’s goals below:

First:

Second:

Batsman Brace ? Follow all of today’s Premier League action online here: https://t.co/0lof66RgbZ pic.twitter.com/A16mfOiQDD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2019

As Chelsea still haven’t found a way around their transfer ban the Blues will need to call on the players they have out on loan next season to bolster their squad.

Today’s brace takes Batshuayi’s tally for Palace to five goals in 11 Premier League games.