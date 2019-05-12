Video: Ibrahimovic grabs New York goalkeeper by the throat in moment of madness during another LA Galaxy defeat

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was lucky to escape a red card after choking New York shot-stopper Sean Johnson to the ground on Saturday.

The Galaxy fell to a third successive defeat at Dignity Health Sports Park, with goals from Heber Araujo dos Santos and Maximiliano Morales sealing a comfortable win for the visitors.

Ibrahimovic also grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons after a moment of madness during which he appeared to grab Johnson by the throat and force him to the floor.

The Swede was given a booking for his actions, but he could quite easily have been given his marching orders, as Galaxy’s early MLS season slump continued.

Check out Zlatan’s angry outburst below, via Twitter.

Zlatan chokes Johnson. Both players get a yellow card. pic.twitter.com/dh1l2fGAl1 — mark kastner (@mkstnr) May 11, 2019

Zlatan grabs Sean Johnson by the neck. Both players recieve a yellow. pic.twitter.com/q8QbnCKQ4q — TheRenderNHL (@TheRenderNHL) May 11, 2019