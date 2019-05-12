Sadio Mane extended Liverpool’s lead against Wolves in the 81st minute of today’s clash, the Senegalese star is now joint top-scorer in the Premier League.
England international Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a inch-perfect cross into the box and the ball just evaded Mohamed Salah, but Mane was on head to head the ball into the back of the net.
Alexander-Arnold’s assist has placed him into the Premier League history books, the 20-year-old has notched a record 12 assists for a defender this season.
Check out the goal below:
2-0 what a great cross by @trentaa98 to Mane ??? #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/PUzA569JuW
— Rhesa ? ? (@rhesaCiel) May 12, 2019
Liverpool are extremely unlucky to fall short in this season’s title race, the Reds have finished the season with the highest ever amount of points for a second placed team.
Their tally this season would have secured them the league in so many other seasons.