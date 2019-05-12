Menu

Video: Mane scores lovely header to extend Liverpool’s lead vs Wolves

Sadio Mane extended Liverpool’s lead against Wolves in the 81st minute of today’s clash, the Senegalese star is now joint top-scorer in the Premier League.

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a inch-perfect cross into the box and the ball just evaded Mohamed Salah, but Mane was on head to head the ball into the back of the net.

Alexander-Arnold’s assist has placed him into the Premier League history books, the 20-year-old has notched a record 12 assists for a defender this season.

Liverpool are extremely unlucky to fall short in this season’s title race, the Reds have finished the season with the highest ever amount of points for a second placed team.

Their tally this season would have secured them the league in so many other seasons.

