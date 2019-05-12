Video: Origi dazzles for Liverpool with sensational skill

Liverpool forward Divock Origi looks as fine as he did against Barcelona on Tuesday evening – against Wolves this afternoon, the ace produced this lovely piece of skill.

In just the sixth minute of the match Origi showed off some impressive footwork by first controlling the ball and then proceeding to expertly flick the ball over one of Wolves’ players.

Check out the lovely piece of skill below:

Origi has looked impressive whenever he’s been called upon this season, the forward was one-time misfit and this season he’s become an Anfield hero.