Video: Sadio Mane goal puts Liverpool top of the Premier League…for now

Liverpool are doing their bit as they’ve gone 1-0 up against Wolves in their Premier League clash at Anfield this afternoon.

Watch below as Sadio Mane’s fine finish has made it 1-0 to the Reds, with Trent Alexander-Arnold showing once again what an assist machine he is from that right flank.

Liverpool are top of the table as it stands… Who else but Mane? Follow all of today’s Premier League action online here: https://t.co/0lof66RgbZ pic.twitter.com/La2pILsWfN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2019

At the time of writing, Manchester City are still drawing 0-0 away to Brighton, meaning LFC are, for now at least, top of the table.

There’s plenty of time left, however, but the Anfield crowd will be desperate for the scores to stay as they are at the moment.