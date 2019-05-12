West Ham ready to fork out £10.3M to seal transfer of South American La Liga star

West Ham are said to be willing to pay around £10.3M (€12M) to sign Alaves and Chile defender Guillermo Maripan this summer.

The Hammers have had a fairly impressive year in Manuel Pellegrini’s first season in charge in east London, with the club being able to finish as high as ninth place today should results go their way.

A top half finish for Pellegrini’s men would lay good foundations for next season, and it seems like the club are already on the lookout for reinforcements ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, the club are keen on Alaves ace Maripan, with the Hammers ready to fork out £10.3M for his signature.

The report also states that Maripan’s release clause currently stands at more than €20M, thus West Ham may have to pay a little more than they’re originally willing to in order to bring the Chilean to the Premier League.

West Ham’s defence hasn’t exactly been stellar this season, with the club letting in 54 goals in 37 Premier League games, a record that we’re sure Pellegrini is going to want to improve next season.

And it seems like the club are eyeing up Maripan in order to help bolster their options at the back ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign.

Will the Hammers manage to snag a deal for the Chilean international this summer? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see….