Arsenal and France star Alexandre Lacazette has responded to the rumours linking him with a summer move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

According to the Metro, Barcelona are interested in sealing a deal to bring the Frenchman to the club in the summer, with Ernesto Valverde’s side viewing Lacazette as a cheaper alternative to Marcus Rashford.

And it seems like these rumours linking the player with a move to the Nou Camp have reached Lacazette himself, who has responded to these links recently.

In an interview with Telefoot, as translated by the Metro, Lacazette stated that Barcelona’s interest in him is “flattering”.

Barcelona could sure do with another quality option to choose from at striker ahead of next season, thus it’s easy to see why they’re supposedly after Lacazette.

The former Lyon man has been impressive for the Gunners this year, scoring 19 and assisting 13 in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side.

Given the fact that current first choice Barca striker Luis Suarez is 32 and has declined in recent years, it’s a smart decision for the club to be on the lookout for a new forward to bolster their attacking options.

However, it seems like Lacazette isn’t giving anything away in regards to a possible move to the club if his words here are anything to go off…