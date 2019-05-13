Arsenal release statement as former Gunners star dies aged 80

Arsenal have released a statement paying tribute to former Gunners star Alan Skirton, who has died at the age of 80.

The former Arsenal attacker was a key player for the club between 1959 and 1966, finishing as the club’s top scorer in the 1961/62 season.

Skirton also held the record of scoring Arsenal’s first ever European goal at their old stadium Highbury.

A club statement read: ‘He was a huge personality who touched so many, and he will be sorely missed by his wife Jane, sons Andrew, Paul and Simon, and daughter Debbie.

‘Alan will be remembered as a true gentleman and we will all miss him.’