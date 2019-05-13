Tottenham ready to consider bid to beat Manchester United to major transfer on one condition

Tottenham are reportedly ready to explore the possibility of an ambitious transfer deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the club this summer.

The Wales international left Spurs for Real Madrid back in 2013, and has not always had the easiest of times at the Bernabeu, despite winning a whole host of major trophies.

Bale was electrifying in his first spell in the Premier League with Tottenham, earning a big-money transfer to Madrid in 2013 and initially looking a fine purchase.

However, overall he’s struggled to really regain that peak form in his time in Spain so a move back to London could be ideal for him.

Football Insider claim Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has some interest in bringing the 29-year-old back, though only if the money is right.

Gareth Bale to be subject of Tottenham and Man Utd transfer battle?

This could be bad news for Manchester United, however, who have also been linked with Bale by Spanish outlet Don Balon recently.

That piece claimed the Red Devils’ big plan this summer was to offload Alexis Sanchez and replace him with the former Tottenham winger.

This makes sense for United, who would surely see Bale as an upgrade on Sanchez, who has had a real shocker since moving to Old Trafford from Arsenal last season.

It would be interesting to see which club Bale himself might prefer, but one imagines MUFC would be in a better position to finance the deal.

That said, the emotional connection Bale may have with Spurs could prove crucial, as of course could the fact that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are in the Champions League next season and United are not.